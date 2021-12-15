Remsons Industries unveils its new brand identity

The new brand identity is created by The Unlock Company

In the auto component business for the last 50 years, and a pioneer in the auto-cables and Gear Shifters category, Remsons Industries has unveiled its new logo and brand identity. The new brand identity is based on the back of the company’s growth trajectory and aims to create a distinctive voice that is a cut away from the conventional associations of the category.

Created by The Unlock Company, one major thing that worked for the rebranding was the mutual trust and chemistry between the leadership and brand teams at Remsons and the agency, Arijit Ray, CEO and founder, The Unlock Company, stated. “The true test of any rebranding is the acceptance and the sense of energy and charge with which the employees receive it. We got a measure of that at the strategy and at branding meet Remsons organised for its leadership teams at Marriott Pune last week. The logo, the logic, the film and the entire event the brand revealed got them really charged up to pursue the goals of the new year with renewed vigour,” he added.

For Amit Srivastava, group CEO, Remsons Industries, the rebranding is in line with the company’s intent to be a truly integrated auto component player. “We wanted our new identity to also create a new benchmark. We wanted a refreshing look and feel that helped represent the brand in a new light. Remsons needed something that charged up the employees and at the same time gave our customers and partners a feel of our intent and aspiration,” he highlighted.

Remsons has adopted various change management processes to restructure the organisation, expanded to international geographies, upgraded current manufacturing facilities and invested in new state-of-the art manufacturing units. The company has made significant investments have been made on research and development, internal processes, recruiting, training and skilling up talent across functions. The employee friendly culture of the organisation is being taken to the next level by making people the fulcrum of the company’s growth aspirations and thereby make Remsons a great place to work.

For Rahul Kejriwal, executive director, Remsons Industries, while it is important to push ahead on the company’s resolve to move onto the next orbit of growth, it was important to get the right brand voice. “We were looking at an agency partner who could understand our culture, intrinsic DNA, the foundations that built our company and then create our new logo and brand philosophy,” he said.

Read Also: Chingari inks new partnership with Desi Crew Digital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook