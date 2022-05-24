Remembering Anant Rangaswami: A good tribute would be to embrace what became his final Twitter handle ‘Don’t Let Hate Win’

Nobody should ever have to write an obituary of a dear, irreplaceable friend.

Anant Rangaswami passed into the infinite, early this morning. Six weeks of mortal agony, brought on by a dreadful confluence of illnesses, which he suffered with his usual dignity and courage, came to an inevitable end.

How do I compress 17 years of friendship, conversation, argument, debate and just idly shooting the breeze, into a few hundred words? Should an obit in a business publication be all about how Anant touched and left his imprint on so many different facets of the communications industry? Or about the journalistic careers which budded and flowered under his watchful coaching and mentorship? Or about the innumerable business connections which he catalysed, the countless opportunities he created for so many, without ever expecting anything in return, even simple acknowledgement?

Anant was already a media journalist, of flawless penmanship, great authority and universal regard, when I first met him, about 17 years ago. I was new to the industry and keen to understand how it worked. Anant was keen to understand how a rank outsider to the communications business would play a role in the behemoth which STAR already was. The first meeting was enough to establish several things. Anant saw right past superficiality and pretence. He knew everyone in the industry, not just the mighty potentates who sat in corner offices, but also the grunts who kept the juggernaut trundling. His knowledge, particularly of the history and evolution of major systemic mechanisms, was encyclopedic, and he would share freely of it.

With the passage of time, and so many conversations, Anant was to reveal himself as a coruscating, many-splendored, gem. Whose effulgence illuminated every life and mind it touched.

Through the early years of the last decade, Anant’s evenings, when he was here in Mumbai, were often spent at Toto’s Garage, a popular pub at Pali Naka. He would manage to keep his table, no matter how busy the house was on a given evening. And what a table it would be, where the best minds in the business would gather for brilliant, often boisterous, conversations, where new connections would be made and old ones rekindled.

Anant loved books. His home had little piles of them, in every direction you looked. And his books were meant to be shared with every other book lover who chanced upon them. For my wife and me, these chances arose quite often, in the 2012-2016 period. We would be on our morning walks along Hill Road, remember that he stayed up on Mount Mary, give him a call, and minutes later, troop in to a cup of freshly brewed tea. All this before 7.30 a.m. and he would already be all spruced up and ready to take on the day. On such a morning, I spotted James Thurber’s “The Wonderful O”, not just one but a whole stack of copies. Curious, I thought. What would he be doing with so many? “You are here just in time to pick up your copy”, he said, handing it over. If you haven’t read the book yet, pick it up and read “The Wonderful O”. That will be a fine tribute to Anant.

Anant collaborated with Piyush Pande on writing “Pandeymonium”, a brisk, delightful read on the joys and perils of a life in advertising. Anant’s incorrigible wit may well have been the wellspring whence this terrific title emerged. Then there was ‘Elephant In The Room’, his own self-published work, about the existential quagmire in which the Communications industry found itself. If only people in positions of authority paid heed to his perspicacity and wisdom.

Anant’s stoic acceptance of his aches and pains; and he had to deal with them through a large part of the last decade; never came in the way of his impassioned zeal for his chosen industry. His journalistic platforms: from Campaign to Kyoorius via Network-18, created a safe space for the most candid conversations about the issues of the day. His stories didn’t merely serve to report; they moved the discourse forward; helped untangle them and build consensus when others had been unable to.

Above everything else, a man’s worth must be measured in the lives he touched and shaped. Since this morning, I have spoken to a dozen people, many of them young journalists whom he groomed and coached for the dazzling career trajectories they are marking out. He sought nothing in return. For a man with no evidence of overt religiosity, Anant was a genuine karmayogi. His legacy is huge, and its impacts will continue to twinkle through the works of these professional inheritors.

In the last several years, Anant was deeply perturbed by the hatred and divisiveness spreading through India’s body politic. His Twitter timeline, luminous with his rapier sharp wit and singular insight, also offered a sobering reality check on where we were as a nation-state, and where we might be headed.

As I said to someone earlier today, a really good tribute, to the friend and guide we lost, would be to embrace what became his final Twitter handle. “Don’t Let Hate Win”.

