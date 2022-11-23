Reliance Trends partners with Social Panga to launch its winter collection campaign

Apparel brand Reliance Trends has launched its campaign in partnership with creative marketing and advertising agency Social Panga. As per the company, the campaign was conceptualised by Social Panga and executed by The Yellow Shutter. Through the campaign, the company aims to promote the brand’s winter collection.

The metro is an intrinsic part of the city, we found this to be a perfect setup to be the runway for winter fashion, Gaurav Arora, co-Founder, Social Panga, said. “n. The idea was to change the perception of winter that people have and showcase the Trends winter collection,” he added.

As per company claims, winters in Delhi hold a different feeling for the public and this integrated campaign attempts to capture the essence of winter and high fashion in Delhi NCR. Hence, the campaign comes together at the metro, which was chosen as the location to resonate with the city, it stated.

