Reliance Retail partners with Gap Inc to bring fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance Retail Limited has entered a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring American fashion brand Gap to India. Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India. Reliance Retail will introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.

“At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio. We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers,” Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, fashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd., said.

The partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omni-channel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies.

“We look forward to growing the Gap business across key international markets. Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model,” Adrienne Gernand, managing director of international, global licensing and wholesale, Gap Inc., stated.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, Yeezy Gap and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores.

