Reliance Jio named the strongest telecom brand in India: Report

Brand intelligence and data insights company Trust Research Advisory (TRA) named Reliance Jio as India’s strongest telecom brand in India in its ‘India’s Most Desired Brands 2022’. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company was followed by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, and BSNL, the company added. As per the company, the report ranks companies based on their brand strength.

Under the banner of diversified conglomerate companies, ITC topped the list and was followed by Tata and Reliance in the report.

According to the report, based on brand strength, the company ranked Adidas as the top apparel brand, which was followed by Nike, Raymond, Allen Solly and Peter England, in the country. In the food and beverages (F&B) category, Amul was named as the top brand with Nescafe following it, while Fogg was the top FMCG brand, followed by Lakme, Nivea and Colgate, the report observed.

Moreover, in the automobile list, BMW led the category and was followed by various automobile brands such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda. Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart and Google were top-ranked firms on the internet brands list, the report added.

Additionally, the report remarked that LIC led the banking and financial services index which was followed by the State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank.

As per the report, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) topped the energy list, followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Adani. Furthermore, the report highlighted that Philips topped the fast-moving electrical goods list, Mi on the gadgetry list, Himalaya in healthcare, ITC Hotels in hospitality, ACC in manufacturing, KFC in retail and Dell in technology. Kent topped the consumer appliances ranking, followed by Livpure and Okaya. In consumer electronics, LG, Sony and Samsung were the top three brands.

