Reliance Jewels unveils #WeOweYou campaign to express gratitude to its customers

The campaign is a part of Reliance Jewels’ anniversary celebration by launching an exclusive range of diamond, gold and silver jewellery called Aabhar Collection

In order to express gratitude to its customers for supporting the brand’s growth, Reliance Jewels has unveiled a new digital campaign #WeOweYou. Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the multimedia campaign is being brought alive through various mediums including print, outdoors, in-store and digital.

The campaign is a part of Reliance Jewels’ anniversary celebration by launching an exclusive range of diamond, gold and silver jewellery called Aabhar Collection. “It’s a special collection dedicated to show gratitude to all the customers who stood with the brand for more than a decade. This year is more special because of the love and support the brand received even in challenging times like these,” the company said.

The film takes its inspiration from moments and experiences the brand has shared with its customers. According to Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels, at Reliance Jewels, the brand aims to provide the best for its customers and do not want to miss this opportunity to express gratitude to them. “With the expression of ‘We Owe You’ on our anniversary, we want to thank our customers for the support and love they have given us all these years and especially during these tough times. Scarecrow has captured the essence of instilling hope and positivity through the launch of Reliance Jewels’ Aabhar collection with the #WeOweYou campaign,” he added further.

As per the company, the campaign will also be promoted heavily on social media through Facebook and Instagram. For Manish Bhatt, founder-director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, when a brand like Reliance Jewels is a part of people’s lives for more than a decade, there are always beautiful memories and experiences behind such relationships and this is being displayed through the campaign. “To express this with music, narration, animation and innovation on social media platforms is a beautiful opportunity, especially in these challenging times,” he added further.

