Reliance General Insurance launches #FreedomToCustomise on the occasion of Independence Day

Reliance General Insurance has launched its official jingle to celebrate #FreedomToCustomise in insurance on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day. According to Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer, Reliance General Insurance, in this day and age, when customers want the power of choice, flexibility takes the central stage in product offerings. “Giving customers the freedom to make their own policies by selecting covers and features to meet their medical needs not only empowers the customers but also brings greater transparency. This shift towards customisation in product offering is forward-moving, and we are proud to bring out one of the most flexible health insurance products in the insurance industry – Reliance Health Gain Policy. We felt it would be apt to celebrate #FreedomToCustomise through a jingle and coincide the celebration with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75th year of our Independence,” Singhi added.

According to the company, being a customer centric brand, Reliance General Insurance has always been cognisant of its customers’ needs and convenience. “Its recently launched product Reliance Health Gain Policy, which gives its customers the freedom to choose and personalise their health policies as per their requirements, is a testament to that. Thus, the brand decided to celebrate such a one-of-a-kind offering with a fine musical treat composed by renowned music director Ananda Bhaskar and his team. The audio asset, which features Reliance GI’s employees, is also a tribute to the employees of Reliance General Insurance, who crafted this superior health product,” it added further.

Reliance General Insurance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, is a general insurance company. The company offers a bouquet of products including motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, home insurance, MSME/SME insurance, liability insurance. It provides customised solutions to meet the protection needs of each customer. Reliance General Insurance claims to have a growing network of over 8,500 hospitals. It also claims to have a network of more than 67,000 intermediaries and 131 branch offices across India for offering its products and services to retail, corporates, and SME clients.

