Reliance Fresh and Smart Superstore together with Ayushmann Khurrana pay tribute to Mother India

The film has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India

In order to highlight the ongoing circumstances in the country, Reliance Fresh and Smart Superstore launched a new campaign #BharatMaaKeLiye that highlights our country India we are all used to, versus her situation in the current Covid-19 pandemic. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the film is narrated by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who tells the story of Mother India.

The film has three parts to it. It starts with the pre lockdown period showcasing how every corner of Mother India was filled with people going about their daily lives, celebrating the myriads of joyous occasions that are a hallmark of our country. The second part is the current situation under lockdown – every lane is empty, every child of hers locked behind doors, a gloom has dawned upon them. And like any other mother, Mother India too is unhappy to see her children in sorrow. The last part is a powerful evocation to each one of us – only if we resolve to fight through this crisis responsibly together, can we return Mother India to her true nature.

According to Damodar Mall, chief executive officer, Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail, the biggest symbol of our collective feelings during these taxing times, is Bharat Ma. “Through the film, Ayushman Khurana has given expression to our sentiments towards Bharat Ma, this Mother’s Day.”

In recent years, Mother’s Day has been gaining widespread traction, especially on social media. But keeping in mind challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to take a more nuanced stance by paying tribute to the shared Indian spirit and love for Bharat Maa, Lalatendu Panda, chief marketing officer, Reliance Retail Value Format (Reliance Fresh and Smart) said. “As a responsible brand and an integral part of the community, we are putting across a simple message – only a collective resolve to maintain discipline and patience can restore our nation to its rightful state of happiness,” he stated.

The film intends to give a message to all Indians and has called upon everyone to collectively take care of Mother India. For Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, the one thing this pandemic has taught us, is to not take our privileges for granted. “Making #BharatMaaKeLiye a wake-up call for all of us to take better care of our home starting with pledging our support to follow all lockdown protocols which will help us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

