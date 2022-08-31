Reliance Foundation and HSBC join Athletic Federation of India as key sponsors

Sports management organisation IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. have onboarded Reliance Foundation, an Indian non-profit organisation owned by Reliance Industries Limited along with HSBC as sponsors. The partnership will focus on turning a vision into reality by promoting and supporting women athletes in India.

“This is just the first step towards something big and I am sure all the women athletes will get the right support and guidance that they require for their growth as a player. We have many elite players such as Hima Das, Annu Rani, Anju Bobby George, Priyanka Goswami and we know what it takes to be at top for them. And with these sponsorships I am sure that we will see many more young girls reach the top level of their respective games,” Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS sports and Entertainment, said.

IOS sports claims to have had a successful run while partnering up with the Indian Olympic Association during the Commonwealth games where they managed a historical sponsorship deal with global brands viz; Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Adani Sportsline, JSW Inspire, Amul, Adidas and Manyawar to name a few.



IOS sports looks to continue to provide the best result for AFI as their commercial partners with the sponsorship and look forward to providing constant support on their journey along with providing the athletes with optimum support from the sponsors during their crucial match moments.



IOS Sports and Entertainment has an ample number of top-class athletes under their belt including Olympic medalists like MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing), Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Paralympic medalists like Nishad Kumar (High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Badminton) to name a few. Along with them, IOS sports also manages Olympians like Rani Rampal (Hockey) and elite international athletes like Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Athletics) while also, aiming at providing the right guidance to budding talents like Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) and Dhruv Kapila (Badminton).

