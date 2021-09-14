Reliance Digital rolls out a new campaign #MyKindOfTech

With #MyKindOfTech, the brand has initiated a programme where the needs of a customer will be heard and understood in great detail before a product is recommended to them.

Electronics retailer Reliance Digital has launched its new campaign called #MyKindOfTech. The 360 degree multi-media campaign created by brand and communications agency, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is rooted to the brand’s motto of ‘Personalising Technology’ and promises to deliver customers products that are best suited to their needs and lifestyle preferences.

With #MyKindOfTech, the brand has initiated a programme where the needs of a customer will be heard and understood in great detail before a product is recommended to them. It will also offer customers a host of shopping options through ‘My Kind of Shopping’, easy finance options with ‘My Kind of Finance’ and a brand-certified service experience through ‘My Kind of Service’; effectively changing the paradigm of tech shopping in India. “Reliance Digital understands that every customer who sets out to buy an electronic product seeks to fulfill a specific set of needs,” the company said.

“My Kind of Tech was born from the insight that while electronics are intrinsic to everyone’s life, there’s always a perfect kind of tech that satisfies the unique needs of every individual. Our aim is to make Reliance Digital the first name that pops into every Indian’s mind as they think of finding tech that is just right for them,” Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said on the launch of the new campaign.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is a communications agency that works across traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency’s client portfolio includes names such as Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, HSBC, Tuborg, Hamdard among others.

