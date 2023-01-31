scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Reliance Consumer Products partners Sri Lankan biscuit brand Maliban to expand portfolio

Reliance and Maliban will develop unique value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment, a statement from the company said.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Reliance Consumer Products partners Sri Lankan biscuit brand Maliban to expand portfolio
Partnership to enable access to globally recognised product portfolio.

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), a FMCG subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has partnered with Maliban Biscuit Manufactories to expand its portfolio. The latter said that it has expanded its products reach to global markets and at present, exports to over 35 countries. 

“With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers. Being the custodian of several widely known global brands in India, Reliance is well-positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years.” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

RCPL launched its packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’ in December 2022 and said that it is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio.

Also Read

“The complementary strengths of our two organisations will enable us to bring the unique and highly sought-after tastes of Maliban to India’s discerning consumers. We look forward to collaborating with Reliance Consumer Products towards this shared objective to provide Indian consumers with world-class products” said Kumudika Fernando, group managing director, Maliban.

With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop unique value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment, a statement from the company said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 18:49 IST