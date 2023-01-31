Reliance Consumer Products partners Sri Lankan biscuit brand Maliban to expand portfolio

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), a FMCG subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has partnered with Maliban Biscuit Manufactories to expand its portfolio. The latter said that it has expanded its products reach to global markets and at present, exports to over 35 countries.

“With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers. Being the custodian of several widely known global brands in India, Reliance is well-positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years.” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

RCPL launched its packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’ in December 2022 and said that it is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio.

“The complementary strengths of our two organisations will enable us to bring the unique and highly sought-after tastes of Maliban to India’s discerning consumers. We look forward to collaborating with Reliance Consumer Products towards this shared objective to provide Indian consumers with world-class products” said Kumudika Fernando, group managing director, Maliban.

With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop unique value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment, a statement from the company said.

Also Read Shyam Steel launches new campaign featuring actor Sonu Sood

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook