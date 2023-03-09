Reliance consumer products re-launches beverage brand, Campa

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), announced the launch of the beverage brand, Campa, contemporized for a new-age India.

As per the company, the Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category. The launch of this brand is in line with the company’s strategy to promote homegrown Indian brands.

Speaking on the launch, RCPL spokesperson said, “By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp refreshing taste. With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring back Campa, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding FMCG business.”

It is believed that RCPL’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across India starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is aligned with the company’s overall vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points.

RCPL aims to strengthen its FMCG portfolio with this launch which comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence and Good Life, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook