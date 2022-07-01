Reliance Brands partners with global fresh food chain Pret A Manger

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has announced a strategic partnership with global fresh food and organic coffee chain, Pret A Manger, to launch and build the brand in India. With this long-term master franchise partnership, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs.

“Our partnership with Pret is rooted in the strong growth potential of both Pret as a brand as also of the food and beverage industry in India. RBL closely follows the pulse of Indian consumers and there is an increased consciousness of what we eat – rapidly making food the new fashion. Indians, like their global counterparts, are seeking fresh and organic ingredient-led dining experiences which has been synonymous with Pret’s core offering. Couple that with the high recall the brand enjoys in the country, it’s undoubtedly a recipe for success,” Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited, said.

With its cache of insights on customers’ evolving spending habits and expansion plans, RBL’s first foray into the food industry will bring the Pret dining experience to one of the biggest retail markets. “Two decades ago, we opened Pret’s first shop in Asia and it’s been an inspiration for all of us to bring our freshly made food and organic coffee to new cities across the continent. RBL is a great partner to help us do just that, bringing their years of expertise in the market to help our brand succeed in India. We’re looking forward to working with them on what is our most ambitious global franchise partnership to date,” Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger stated.

Pret A Manger, French for ‘ready to eat’, first opened in London in 1986 with a mission to create handmade food, freshly prepared each day. Over 35 years later, the brand currently claims to have 550 shops globally across nine markets including the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.

