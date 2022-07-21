Reliance Brands Limited partners with Maison Valentino

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India Italian Maison de Couture. Through this long-term partnership, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) will partner with Valentino to open its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. As per the company, the first store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to follow in the coming months. The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.

This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs, Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited, said. “Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” he added.

The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. Experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey. “We are looking forward to joining forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy. As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our couture values – obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity – that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution,” Jacopo Venturini, CEO, Maison Valentino, stated.

In Delhi, Valentino will open a boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories, while the Mumbai flagship will carry the whole Valentino universe: a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances. The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

