Reliance Brands Limited enters a franchise agreement with Tod’s S.P.A

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has entered a multi-year franchise agreement with Tod’s S.P.A. As part of the agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market. Additionally, the management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening its digital presence.

Reconciling craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a space for itself at the global luxury front, Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited, said. “A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are partnering with the brand to uphold its core values of quality, and craftsmanship in the Indian market,” he highlighted.

“Our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us to fully express the potential of this partnership,” Carlo Alberto Beretta, general brand manager, Tod’s, added.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm. RBL claims to have operations across 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook