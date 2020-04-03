Relaxo’s Gaurav Dua on life beyond work

From Netflix to Apple, among others are some of his favourite brands
The Job
Creating a business out of an idea is what keeps me motivated. I like to be a part of decision making to keep the organisation on the right growth path. As a team, we create, innovate and make positive changes. Change is the one thing that is constant in life, and hence, continuous improvement is imperative. It is a matter of both pride and excitement to work with people who strongly believe in creating a friendly and inspiring work environment.
The Weekdays
I am very organised; my entire day is well planned. After a short exercise session at the gym in the morning, I head to the office. The day is usually power-packed with meetings, but I manage to sneak in some time for quality reading.
The Weekend
On the weekends, I like to spend time with my family. The weekend is also great to catch up with friends, and indulge in social activities. I also love watching Netflix and reading books.
The Toys
I was a multi-device person and still keep everything around. But with what mobile has done to us, we can just have that one set and not miss the rest much. I use Apple for all my tech functions including Mac, iPhone and iPad.
The Logos
I believe that a brand is successful if it creates a loyal consumer base, and that is every brand’s ultimate goal as well. According to me, the last decade has been the decade of Apple, which created a culture rather than just products. It is truly a cult brand. Apple’s communication has always been simple yet classy.
