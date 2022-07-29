Regional FMCG brands score big

By Alokananda Chakraborty

Regional FMCG products made a noteworthy splash with the consumers last year, with many local brands featuring on the Kantar’s top-25 most chosen list. According to Kantar’s Brand Footprint India report, many spice brands improved rankings and so did local brands, thanks to the growth in packaged spices and salty snacks as a category.

Parle remained India’s most chosen FMCG brand for a record tenth year in a row, followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products, according to the report.

With huge jump in rankings, regional spice brands like Rajesh and Rakesh came in at No. 13 and No. 16 respectively, against 94 and 85 in the 2020 rankings. MDH was also ranked 13 against last year’s 112 and Badshah at 18 against 124. Kanpur-based Ghadi detergent, which has successfully fought big brands like HUL’s Wheel and P&G’s Ariel since its launch in 1988, remained strong at No. 6.

Meanwhile, packaged foods brand Haldiram’s, at No. 24, made it to top-25 and joined the billion CRP club. Anmol, a big name in biscuits, cakes and cookies in northern and eastern India, also joined the billion CRP club and climbed one place to No. 23.

The report ranks the FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (or CRPs). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. The report considered 400-plus brands across five sectors – food, home care, health and beauty, beverages and dairy.

According to the report, the overall CRPs had increased from 89 billion to 98 billion with the growth rate going up from 3% in 2020 to 9% in 2021. This growth in CRPs was driven by food, health and beauty and beverages categories. As the shadow of the lockdown receded, purchase frequency improved, leading to the CRP growth. The number of brands growing in terms of CRP improved in 2021 (70%) over 2020 (56%). As per the report, big brands (with over 61% penetration levels) grew the fastest with over 8% growth in 2021 over 2020. A clutch of snacking brands grew over 30%, with Balaji growing by 49%, followed by Kurkure at 45% and Bingo at 37%.

Among beverage brands, Nescafe registered a 19% CRP growth followed by Boost at 15%. Inflation is expected to grow CRPs even further, said the report. K Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar, said, “Consumer’s choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand. Choice is a function of penetration as well as frequency, and this year as consumers returned to the marketplace in droves after tightening conditions in the by-gone year, frequency jumped significantly, which is reflected in the big jumps most brands took in their CRPs.”

HUL’s Vim topped the ranking for biggest penetration gains, with Balaji being a close second.

Read Also: Rural India drives India’s internet adoption: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook