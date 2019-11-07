Reebok to roll-out a unified brand logo in 2020

The wordmark and logo will be fully integrated across all Reebok sport and lifestyle products, including footwear and apparel

American footwear company Reebok to kickstart 2020 with a new logo. The brand will unify its logo and wordmark, the Vector logo and the drop-R, starting from the beginning of 2020.

“We live at the intersection of fitness and fashion, and our product is a reflection of that connection,” Matt O’Toole, president, Reebok, said. “As we continue to differentiate ourselves, we’re blurring the lines between our entire portfolio of performance and lifestyle products even more so to give our brand one unified presence and voice,” he explained.

The Vector logo was first introduced in 1992 and has been used in various forms since, most recently on Reebok heritage and lifestyle products. The new Vector logo is an updated, subtle modern evolution of the original. The Reebok Delta logo, which was first introduced on the product in 2011, will continue to be used on select products, including CrossFit and UFC-branded Reebok apparel. Reebok India recently roped in Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif as the face of the brand.

For Karen Reuther, VP, creative direction, under a unified banner, all the products and experiences will tell a single story that is clear and consistent. “The Vector was created as a logo version of the iconic Reebok side stripes and cross-check design that dates back more than fifty years. It’s compelling, dynamic and powerfully linked to some of our greatest cultural moments,” she added.

In 2005, adidas acquired Reebok for $3.8 billion. Reebok India Company’s operating revenues range is Rs 100 crore – Rs 500 crore for the financial year ending on 31 March 2018, according to the business intelligence platform Tofler.