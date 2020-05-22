Rediffusion Brand Solutions bags the creative mandate of SBI General Insurance

Rediffusion Brand Solutions won the account following a multi-agency pitch

General Insurance Company SBI General Insurance has appointed Rediffusion Brand Solutions to manage the creative duties of the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency from its Mumbai office.

According to Shefali Khalsa, head- brand, Corporate Communication and Website Sales, SBI General Insurance, the brand affinity for SBI General is high amongst Indians. Completing a decade of operations in the industry, we believe it is the right time to re-focus on the brand identity and align with our digital-focused infrastructure and outlook. “Basis a defined brief, backed by detailed research, Rediffusion came up with a concept that resonated with our brand and was the best, of a good lot of pitch presentations. We look forward to Rediffusion managing the brand exercise from planning to execution,” she added.

General Insurance is a severely under-penetrated category in India, which makes the win a planner’s delight, Navonil Chatterjee, jt. president and chief strategy officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said. “The barriers to adoption are many and it is something that is sold and not bought. Eventually, when one buys, it is still a grudge purchase. It’s perceived as a waste of hard-earned money that is going to go needlessly down the drain because nothing bad will ever happen to me and my valuable things. We not only have the challenging task of building the brand, but also the formidable onus of growing the category. Besides, while SBI is the leader in banking, with SBI General Insurance, there is a ‘try harder’ element.” Moreover, according to him, in a post-Covid world where fear is the key and insecurities are bound to grow, the brand, with its ‘trust deposit’ may have a very meaningful role to play in the consumers’ lives.

Read Also: Chimp&z Inc bags the integrated mandate for UK-based EdTech startup AceTute

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook