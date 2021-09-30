Redcliffe Life Diagnostics names Samantha as its brand ambassador

The company is planning to expand in over 100 cities in the next 18 months

New-age diagnostics company Redcliffe Life Diagnostics has roped in Samantha as its brand ambassador. As a part of this association, the actor will be promoting the brand’s diagnostics, pathology and radiology services. With this new collaboration, the brand wants to leverage her popularity among millennials, especially in the southern parts of the country. In addition, it also wants to educate people about the benefits of getting regular health checkups and how such check-ups cover almost a hundred tests that can help prevent fatal diseases, if diagnosed timely.

“Redcliffe has been expanding exponentially across the country. With the current focus on facilitating easy and affordable home testing services, we are investing majorly to build capacity, increase the number of sample collection centers and enroll thousands of phlebotomists across the country. With Samantha coming on board, we are confident that her popularity among her sprawling fan base will help us to spread the message of proper testing and diagnosis much more effectively,” Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, said.

For Samantha, this collaboration is a seamless extension as she is a beliver of healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The facilities of home-based tests and sample collections at the convenience of people can proactively help in timely diagnosis and treatment of many ailments due to the busy lifestyle of today, she noted.

Redcliffe Life Diagnostics’ portfolio includes advanced testing such as non-invasive reproductive screening, cancer tumor gene tests, rare diseases exome, and routine clinical pathology tests. While it claims to be present in more than 20 cities currently, the company is planning to expand in over 100 cities in the next 18 months because of the current surge in the need for getting different kinds of tests done amidst the pandemic.

