Redcliffe Labs rolls out ‘DilKiSuno’ campaign for World Heart Day

Diagnostic service provider Redcliffe Labs has launched a new campaign, ‘DilKiSuno’, for World Heart Day. The campaign was a five-day on-the-ground operation which began on September 25 and will continue through September 29 in over 150 cities across India. The brand’s aim through the campaign is to raise awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and having a heart attack or stroke.

The campaign ‘DilKiSuno’ emphasises the idea of a healthy heart, as one can prevent heart disease by living their life the way one wants to, with the right diagnosis at the right time, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs, stated. “Everyone must acknowledge that

occasionally they take their health for granted. Hence, it is the need of the hour to manage risk factors like hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity by maintaining an active lifestyle,” he added.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to urge people to take a moment to pause whatever they are doing, inhale deeply, and pay attention to the heartbeat to draw attention to the heart’s rhythm. The company claims the idea is to encourage everyone to start listening to their heart on this World Heart Day.

For Redcliffe Labs, cardiovascular diseases are becoming a leading cause of mortality in India. In 2016, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases was estimated to be 54.5 million. Additionally, the company states that one in four deaths in India was caused because of cardiovascular diseases with ischemic heart disease. Also, they claimed that stroke was responsible for 80% of this burden. According to the company, researchers have also claimed that there is a substantial risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack even after many months of SARS CoV2 infection.

Redcliffe Labs claims to provide over 3,500 tests across its network of labs and collection

centres. The company claims to have served over a million Indians and processes over 2,00,000 test parameters per day. The company currently has over 30 labs and over 900 authorised collection centres.

