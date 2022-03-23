Redcliffe Labs partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022

The partnership reflects the common belief of both RCB and Redcliffe Labs for the importance of health and wellness in terms of performance both on and off-field

Diagnostics healthcare company Redcliffe Labs has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as its official diagnostics partner. The partnership reflects the common belief of both RCB and Redcliffe Labs for the importance of health and wellness in terms of performance both on and off-field, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs, stated. “We understand the importance of diagnosis and how it is linked to overall health and well-being. We look forward to extending our support to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Moreover, this new relationship also showcases our endeavor of how we are delivering on our vision to empower better health through diagnostic insights,” he added.

For Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise places a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, also known as RCB, is the Bangalore based cricket franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is owned by United Spirits Limited, a Diageo Group company. RCB rose from a bottom-two finish in 2008 to end as runners up in 2009 and semi-finalists in 2010

Redcliffe Labs is a unit of US based Redcliffe Lifetech Inc. It is one of India’s fastest growing diagnostics service providers offering home sample collection service in more than 60 cities with over 20 labs across India. As per the company, Redcliffe Labs is fast carving a niche for itself by offering good quality healthcare and being one of India’s fastest growing diagnostics service organisations. Redcliffe Labs provides diagnostics with a comprehensive portfolio approach both with routine and specialised test menus with advanced testing labs all over India.

