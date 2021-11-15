Redcliffe Labs onboards Gautam Gambhir as national brand ambassador

This collaboration is a strategic step by Redcliffe Labs to offer convenience, affordability, accuracy and dependability for all diagnostics tests

Redcliffe Labs has appointed Gautam Gambhir as its national brand ambassador. This association is part of Redcliffe’s strategy to promote the access and right to good health amongst all Indians. As per the company, Gautam Gambhir is an embodiment of good health and thus would be the perfect harbinger to make people aware of the role of regular diagnostics in ensuring good health.

Gautam Gambhir embodies fitness and his contribution to the game of cricket is immense, he also has a large fan base, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs, said. “He has a unique ability to connect to the whole nation to promote the importance of maintaining good health and thus undertaking regular health check-ups. We are delivering on this mission by doing home sample collection from our collection centers, online consultation, building labs across India that are digital-first. With Gautam as part of the team, we intend to educate people about the benefits of getting regular health checkups and how such check-ups cover almost a hundred tests that can help prevent fatal diseases if diagnosed in time,” he added.

Witnessing the aftermath of the pandemic and how it has created a sudden awakening regarding health consciousness among people, this collaboration is a strategic step by Redcliffe Labs to offer convenience, affordability, accuracy and dependability for all diagnostics tests and to provide online preventive on-demand doorstep health screening services with respect to the high demand. “The 2nd wave of the pandemic has been eye opener and now it is time to change completely towards preventive health. Redcliffe’s core focus is to build on this and provide routine health test packages to all fellow Indians no matter what. They are building robust technology and lab networks to touch everyone at the grassroot level. Their next generation tech platform both towards core testing and healthcare servicing of this scale is soon to become the market leader. Redcliffe Labs is set to make real disruption and I am with them to reach every possible pin code of Bharat and give real access to healthcare and diagnostics,” Gautam Gambhir, stated.

Redcliffe Labs is providing over 3500 tests across its wide network of labs and collection centers. Redcliffe has served about a million Indians and is processing more than 100,000 test parameters daily with an aim to reach 100 million Indians within the next 12 months. The test portfolio is very wide including routine pathology tests, advanced genetic screening, research based DNA tests in reproductive health, cancer and wellness/fitness. The easy to interpret smart reports provide key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating both chronic and acute diseases on time.

