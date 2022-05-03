Redcliffe Labs names Sanjay Bhargava as director M&A and growth

Redcliffe Labs, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S. and India, has announced Sanjay Bhargava as its director M&A and growth. In this new role, Bhargava will lead inorganic and organic growth opportunities across the gamut of diagnostic services, driving consolidation strategy to scale up the business operations, building professional management growth teams, and transforming business management practices.

Bhargava comes with over 30 years of experience across different verticals of healthcare such as pharma, diagnostics, and hospitals. He has lead innovations and entrepreneurial assignments. He started his career as a medical representative with Crosslands and Cadila, before he moved into diagnostics and was instrumental in establishing and scaling up companies such as Pathnet, Wellspring (Piramal Diagnostics), launching and heading the M&A and HLM vertical for Dr. Lal Path Labs, before opening his own entrepreneurial venture HealthSquare. After which he worked at Moolchand Healthcare, International Oncology Pvt Ltd, Mirable Diagnostics (Human Health) Bengaluru, NGIVD, and Gian Health Care Ltd as CEO.

Bhargava is well-placed to take on this role, having been instrumental in driving M&A dialogue for different players in the diagnostics segment, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Redcliffe Labs, said. “This appointment is also significant as the local M&A market continues to grow and evolve and with our expansion plan well laid out as we continue to experience strong growth momentum,” he added.

“I look forward to being associated with Redcliffe Labs at a time when diagnostics industry in India is witnessing exponential growth,” Bhargava stated.

Redcliffe Labs provides diagnostics with a comprehensive portfolio approach both with routine and specialised test menus with testing labs all over India. The company currently has more than 22 labs and 500 authorised collection centres.

