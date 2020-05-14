Red Label reiterates the importance of compassion in new TVC

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

At a time of rising concerns around coronavirus and the need to maintain social distancing, Brooke Bond Red Label- the tea brand from Hindustan Unilever Limited has launched a campaign emphasising the importance of compassion during these difficult times. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the new TVC touches upon the passive hostility that we often observe prevailing in society, during this time.

The TVC captures this aspect through an overtly precautious husband who warns his wife against any contact with their neighbour who has just returned from the hospital. The husband stands corrected by his wife as she reaches out to the neighbour in an act of kindness while maintaining all the safety protocols. According to Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president – Tea and Foods, HUL, we can be socially connected even while we are physically distant’ is the message that Brooke Bond Red Label would like to convey through this new film. “Brooke Bond Red Label’s purpose is to make India more inclusive. Set in today’s times, this film is yet another execution of our long running Swad Apnepan Ka campaign,” he added.

With its new campaign, the brand attempts to shatter the stigma through a simple message that being told to ‘stay alone’ is not the same thing as being ‘left alone.’ Social distancing is the need of the hour but the paranoia in people makes them act in an extreme fashion, Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, elaborated. “This often leads to ostracism of the person suffering from Covid19. Not only does she or he have to deal with the illness but also the stigma and rejection.”

Read Also: Kellogg’s urges consumers to not skip breakfast during lockdown

Read Also: Nobel Hygiene’s latest campaign raises awareness on urinary incontinence

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook