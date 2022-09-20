Recognize appoints Muthu Kumaran as operating partner and head of India operations

Recognise has appointed Muthu Kumaran as operating partner and head of India operations. In his new role, Kumaran will expand Recognize’s ability to build best-in-class delivery and operations, and attract world class talent in support of Recognize portfolio companies. “Recognize was founded with an abiding focus on building next-generation technology services companies that provide leading edge solutions on a backbone of operations and delivery,” Frank D’Souza, co-founder and managing partner, Recognize, said.

Kumaran joins Recognize from Cognizant, where he delivered innovative technology solutions to multinational clients across the US, Europe, India and APAC during his 25-year tenure. Having worked with clients across industries and service lines, Kumaran brings a broad range of technology services and operational expertise spanning strategy, client relationship management, digital transformation, leadership development and employee engagement. “I have been part of a world-class team growing from 300 to over 300,000. I truly believe that entrepreneurship, innovation and an engaged talent can fuel unprecedented growth, and I look forward to driving value across our portfolio companies around the world,” Muthu Kumaran, operating partner, Recognize, stated.

Kumaran will lead Recognize efforts to build out the presence of its portfolio companies in India and other strategic delivery locations around the world. All five companies in Recognize portfolio have a significant India strategy: Ciklum, a cloud-native, digital engineering firm; SpringML, a pure-play services organisation focused on Data and AI/ML; AST Global, a cloud and digital transformation solutions provider; Torc, a company redefining the future of work through a virtual talent platform for software engineers; and Blend360, a provider of data, analytics and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Recognize plans to add more than 2,000 jobs in India across these companies in the year ahead.

