Reckitt Benckiser was the biggest TV advertiser in 2022: Report

In 2022, the total ad volumes grew by 21% compared to 2018, and 26% when compared to 2019, as per the ‘Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising’ report released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. When compared to 2021, television ad volume soared two percent in 2022. As per the report, the lowest ad volumes for the previous year were observed during the second quarter, which was 10% more than the ad volumes from the same quarter in 2021. Additionally, the average ad volumes per day rose by three percent in the fourth quarter when compared to the second quarter.

For both 2021 and 2022, the month of October had the largest ad volume and the month of June has the lowest percentage of ad volume share. According to the report, television ad volumes clocked 9.2% ad volume share in Oct’22, which was in line with the festive period.

Observing the distinction of ad volumes per sector, the report found that food and beverage (F&B) was the top industry category during both 2021 and 2022. F&B was followed by services which moved from third to second place with a 16% share of total ad volumes. In relation to 2021, five out of 10 sectors retained their rankings in 2022. In terms of the top 10 list of categories, toilet soaps and toilet/floor cleaners maintained the top two positions from 2021, with more than a four percent share of the ad volumes. The list saw two new entrants, aerated soft drinks to the eighth position and biscuits at the tenth position.

Under the banner of leading advertisers, Reckitt Benckiser (India) topped the list in 2022, followed by Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products. As per the report, the top 10 advertisers cumulated a 38% share of ad volumes during 2022. Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer Products, Procter & Gamble, and Coca-Cola India had a positive rank shift compared to 2021, and Coca-Cola India was a new entrant.

In the list of leading brands of 2022, the report found that Dettol Antiseptic Liquid had topped followed by Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean and Lizol All In 1. The top 10 brands in the list contributed a nine percent share of television ad volumes, from which six were from Reckitt Benckiser and three were from Hindustan Unilever. In 2022, there were over 14,200 brands on television.

Additionally, the report found that over 230 categories had registered positive growth, with mosquito repellents with the highest increase in ad secondages with a 113% growth in 2022, compared to 2021. This was followed by aerated soft drinks at 54% and antiseptic creams/liquids at 70%. In terms of growth percentage, the report found that the vocational training institute category witnessed the highest growth of 4.4 times in 2022.

Additionally, the report found that over 5,200 exclusive advertisers advertised in 2022, compared to 2021. During that period, super market grocery supplies was the top exclusive advertiser and the services sector had three brands in the top 10 exclusive list. The top five channel genres in 2022 in terms of advertising was led by general entertainment channels (GEC) which overtook news. The top five channel genres accounted for over 90% share of ad volume for both 2021 and 2022. Moreover, the report stated that in 2022, national channels saw an eight percent ad volume rise compared to 2021, while regional channels slipped by a marginal from 2021.

According to the report, brands associated with movies saw a 2.8 times growth in ad volumes in 2022 compared to 2021. Sting Energy Drink topped among the brands associated with movies with a 10% share of co-branding ad volumes. Moreover, the top 10 brands accounted for nearly 50% share of co-branding ad volume share in 2022. With over 60 movies partnering with brands, the list was topped by ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ which had eight co-branding in 2022.

