Reckitt Benckiser takes social media route with #CleanIsNotGermFree, for its latest campaign

The brand roped in actors such as Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, among others, to initiate conversation regarding the new product

Nearly 80% of women believe that their homes are clean and germ-free while 70% of women think that sofas and curtains in their homes are germ-free, revealed the latest study by Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Group-owned health and hygiene product Dettol. On the back of this idea, the brand launched its new campaign #CleanIsNotGermFree to promote its new product ‘Dettol Disinfectant Spray’. “Dettol, over the years, has been a driver of change to help mothers protect her loved ones at home, hence we conducted research to understand their cleanliness regime and mindset. Dettol Disinfectant Spray is an ideal offering for mothers,” Pankaj Duhan, chief marketing officer, RB South Asia Health, said.

#CleanIsNotGermFree was rolled out in two phases, in the first phase which started on December 13, the campaign raised questions around subjects such as the cleanliness of the house. The brand roped in actors such as Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, among others, to initiate conversations besides trying to create noise around it. The second phase which began from December 16, provides a solution to the questions raised in the first phase with the introduction of Dettol Disinfectant Spray.

Read Also: How Durex ‘unbores sex’; Reckitt Benckiser rides on digital and TV to promote its new range of condoms

Available in two variants, Original Pine and Spring Blossom, Dettol Disinfectant Spray is a new category in the healthcare segment, according to Duhan. “It’s a first of its kind in India and thereby with this new product, we entered into category creation segment as well. We believe it will kickstart a new category in hygiene altogether,” he added. Dettol Disinfectant Spray is priced at Rs 199, however, currently, it’s being retailed at Rs 159.

This isn’t the first time, Reckitt Benckiser has used popular faces or social media platforms such as Instagram to promote its products. The company had roped in actors such as Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, among others to promote its soap range called Dettol co-curate with Moms, last year.

Read Also: BBC Global News appoints Rahul Sood as MD, India and South Asia