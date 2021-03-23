Reckitt Benckiser rebrands itself as Reckitt

The new brand identity and iconography is built on the company’s purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world

Reckitt Benckiser on Tuesday announced that it has rebranded as Reckitt. The new brand identity and iconography is built on the company’s purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

The brand is a visible symbol of our corporate purpose and the change that has been taking place across the business on our journey of transformation, Miguel Veiga-Pestana, senior vice president, corporate affairs and sustainability, Reckitt said. “The name reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler and more memorable, while retaining positive associations with the company’s heritage.”

“From Dettol to Lysol, Nurofen to Durex and Finish to Vanish, we sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world, and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent and impactful,” Jo Osborn, vice president, internal communications and corporate brand, Reckitt, added.

The comprehensive rebrand, including a new visual identity, was created and overseen by Havas’ branding agency Conran Design Group. Rolling out across all of Reckitt’s touchpoints and platforms – internal and external, physical and digital – from today, it comprises a new name and logo, an evolved colour palette, bespoke typography, and photography. The implementation of the new brand will be delivered over a three-year timeline, using the natural replacement cycles of the business to manage an impactful transition in a cost-effective way.

“Reckitt has a compelling story to tell. The new Reckitt brand both reflects its 200-year history and provides an active expression of its purpose and ambition. The opportunity to work with the company to redevelop and launch the new brand was an opportunity we relished,” Thom Newton, CEO, Conran Design Group said.

