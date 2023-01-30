Recall of TV advertisements still the highest at 38 percent, Axis My India CSI survey says

Consumer data intelligence company, Axis My India, has released its latest edition of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues.

The report highlights that media consumption has increased for 20 percent of the responders. Besides, it highlighted that TV is still the medium where brand advertising catches the consumers’ eyes most, closely followed by digital. Further, it emphasises the significance of 5G and enhanced telecom connectivity for speeding up India’s digitization. The pre-budget report highlighted that reduction in price of essentials is the biggest expectation from the 2023 budget.



“Consumers are looking forward to various measures taken by the government towards fuelling a digital India. As per 22% of those surveyed, penetration of ‘all things digital’ (better digital banking, better internet security, 5G) is important for the Indian economy. This is because more and more people are adopting the digital way of life. The gap between ads noticed in digital over television is also reducing even though TV continues its dominance when it comes to advertising recall. It is thus important for marketers to take note of the respective strengths of the new vs old forms of advertising while designing their overall media mix.” said Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India.

The Pre-Budget net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +10, from +08 last month reflecting an increase by 02 points.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, entertainment & tourism trends.

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 6100 people across 27 states and UTs. 65% belonged to rural India, while 35% belonged to urban counterparts.

In terms of regional spread, 23% belong to the Northern parts while 27% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 28% and 22% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 69% of the respondents were male, while 31% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 33% reflect the age group 36 year old to 50 year old and 30% reflect the age group of 26 year old to 35 year old.

According to Axis My India’s Pre-Budget CSI Survey 38% notice brand advertisements on TV while 32% notice ads on digital medium. In addition of those surveyed 51% have noticed advertisements atleast once (or more) on digital medium.

The survey also threw light on factors that will help digitization in the Indian economy. Better banking network (view of 32%), better spread of telecom connectivity & 5G (view of 19%) and better Internet security (view of 18%) are considered important pillars of digitization.

Deep diving deeper to understand citizens’ sentiments towards the Indian economy, the survey found out that 22% consider ‘oil prices’ to significantly impact the Indian economy this year. Moreover 16% each consider ‘inflation’ and ‘upcoming 2024 elections’ to also have a bearing this year on the economy. Government policies and Russia-Ukraine war continue to be the concern for 14% and 11% respectively.

The CSI survey also attempted to demystify consumer expectations from the budget. It revealed top issues that the upcoming budget needs to address: A majority of 73% feels that the budget needs to address ‘reduction in prices of essential items like soap, detergent, cooking oil’. 54% believe that it should also look into GST exemption on essential items 44% wants reduction in GST % & 32% wants housing loan exemption limits to be re-looked at

The survey also highlighted that 26% believe that Finance Minister should lower personal income tax rates in the upcoming budget by 5%. In addition, 25% wants the exemption limit to be raised beyond 2.5 lacs.

Key CSI findings:

Consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio etc.) has increased for 20% of the families, which reflects a decrease by 1% from last four months where it has been consistent at 21%. The overall, net score, which was at -2 last month, reflects 0 this month.

Mobility has increased for 9% of the families, which reflects an increase by 2% from last month. The overall mobility net indicator score, which was at +2 last month, has remained the same this month.

Overall household spending has increased for 59% of families, increased by 4% compared to last month. The net score, which was +47, last month has increased by 5 to +52 this month.

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items has increased for 40% of the families, which reflects a dip by 1% from last month. The net score, which was at +26 last month, increased by two at +28 this month.

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerator has increased for 5% of families, which reflects a decrease by 2% from last month. The net score, which was at +2 last month, has reduced to +1 this month. Sentiment towards discretionary spends highlight the lowest percentage increase in the last four months.

Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food has surged for 33% of the families. This reflects a decrease in consumption by 6% from last month. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, had a net score value of -28 last month, is at -22 this month. Sentiment towards health spends also showcase the lowest percentage increase in the last four months.



