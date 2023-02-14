Rebel Foods’ brands launches brand campaigns to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Rebel Foods, home to customer-first brands, is celebrating Valentine’s day with its customers with innovative campaigns. Brands including Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Faasos and Wendy’s India have launched campaigns to help couples and singles navigate this love season. Each brand known for its unique offerings will offer its customers a memorable experience.

Spread the Love with Oven Story Pizza

Oven Story Pizza, has launched limited-edition heart pizzas, in 15 standout varieties for the season of love. Each pizza in this heart shape is accompanied by a pizza cutter where customers can slice the pizza as they prefer. With this campaign, Oven Story is presenting a unique and trendy pizza that echoes every romantic celebration, making Valentine’s Day memorable & delightful. To spread the love of these cute heart-shaped pizzas, the brand has collaborated with well-known Gen-Z influencers like Aaliyah Kashyap and Ritvi Shah, along with other couple content creators, food bloggers and food pages who will share fun-filled content such as fun couple games and challenges around the pizzas.

‘Biryani aur Ishq’ with Behrouz Biryani

Since poetry is one of the most magical ways to express love, Behrouz decided to let users express the same with their Valentine’s campaign, ‘Biryani aur Ishq’. The brand collaborated with poet Priya Malik wherein she sets up a biryani daawat for her beloved husband, reciting a poem on the very theme, composed by her. Customers also got to share their odes of love with a unique shayari contest on the theme of Biryani and Ishq, held in collaboration with Rekhta Foundation. These shayaris have been printed and sent as love notes along with Behrouz orders till 15th February 2023.

Speaking about the above campaigns, Pragati Dalal, VP, brands at Rebel Foods said, “Valentine’s Day is an occasion where customers look forward to surprising their loved ones with quirky surprises and sharing a meal remains an important part of these celebrations. Our limited edition heart-shaped pizza by Oven Story has been launched to enhance this experience, making it truly standout and memorable. Also, Biryani is the true love for a lot of people in India and at Behrouz, we wanted to unite these biryani lovers, our customers, through poetry and to feel the magic of love through our special offerings. The love notes sent with every order not only made every customer feel loved but also became a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent nationally.”

Date A Wrap with Faasos

While most brands target couples, Faasos took a different stand and started celebrating SINGLES. The brand this year came back with the second edition of DATE A WRAP campaign by Faasos, under which it ended up making hot, cheesy, spicy and saucy dates available for every single out there. Dating is a very personal experience and hence Faasos wanted to reach out to its target group in a very personal way. To do this, Faasos realised the brand needed to be in all places singles spend time. So they went to matrimonial sites, matrimonial classifieds, dating websites, newspaper insertions, and even adult websites with a nudge saying, “Lonely this valentine? For a spicy date, chat now on 8591411938”. Faasos also roped in Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta to promote their Date A Wrap collection which includes its bestseller wraps such as Spicy Masala Chicken Tikka Wrap, Paneer Tikka Wrap, Saucy Chicken Bhuna Wrap, Cheese Melt Paneer Wrap, and others.

Wendy’s India asks people to ‘Break Up’

This Valentine’s Day, when people find new dates, fall in love and indulge in all things love, Wendy’s India is asking people to BREAK UP. The brand is asking customers to break up with their boring old burgers, indicating it’s time to refresh their burgers with deliciously different patties, a variety of sauces, fresh veggies and premium buns. The brand also promoted the campaign and reached out to customers through its social media.

Adding to this, Nishant Kedia, VP & category head at Rebel Foods said, “While the celebration of love is in the air, this Valentine’s Day, we are doing the un-regular & breaking stereotypes around the mushy season. Faasos is known for its unique approach to customers and is encouraging people, especially singles, to love and treat themselves with exciting wraps. While Wendy’s India is asking customers to go ahead and break up with their boring burgers this love season while trying out their refreshing burgers which will love customers back. ”

New Launches:

Dessert brands like SMOOR and Sweet Truth will delight their customers with new offerings during Valentine’s Week. Bringing the best of both worlds together, Sweet Truth has launched a special Mix Match Heart Shaped Cake. The cake is filled with the goodness of crowd favorite chocolate Truffle and valentines mood setter Red Velvet together in a heart shape. The luxury chocolate brand SMOOR has launched an array of handpicked specials including valentine’s day special cupcakes, heart shaped macarons and chocolates, heart-shaped cakes in exquisite flavors like raspberry and chocolate, valentine’s special hampers, and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook