Realme ropes in KL Rahul as brand ambassador for smartphone category

Smartphone brand Realme has roped in cricketer KL Rahul as brand ambassador for its smartphone category. Rahul, the new face of the Realme smartphone category, will work with the brand for the segment’s growth. “With the onboarding of a talented and renowned sports personality KL Rahul, we envision to combine the synergies of both,” Francis Wong, chief marketing officer, India, Europe and Latin America, Realme, said.

“We are optimistic that the partnership will add unprecedented value to the smartphone category since we will also be able to target the massive fan following Rahul enjoys. We are certain that the partnership of such stature with a seasoned celebrity like him will strengthen the brand proposition of making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products available to the audience,” Wong added.

Realme was founded in 2018 by Sky Li and Madhav Sheth. Rahul’s enigmatic performance in the sport, inspiring growth story, and effortless off-the-field style go hand-in-hand with the brands’ ideology to be powerful, stylish and youth-oriented, the brand said in a statement. Moreover, the announcement comes at a time when the brand claims to see its appeal grow stronger among youth and strengthen its leadership position across the country. The company claimed it is currently the sixth largest smartphone brand globally.

“The fact that the brand has established itself as one of the leaders in the global market makes me proud to have associated myself with them. Realme boasts unparalleled products that are stylish and powerful. Furthermore, its ethos of ‘Dare to Leap’ is something that I strongly resonate with. The smartphones are style packed with strong performance and I am certain that the smartphone range provides the right choice for the consumers,” Rahul stated.

