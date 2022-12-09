realme rolls out its #CurveInLife campaign featuring actor Bani J

Smartphone brand realme has launched its latest #CurveInLife campaign for the realme 10 Pro Series 5G. The campaign features actress Bani J to promote the idea of embracing the curves, as the path to the extraordinary is not a straight line, it claims. The campaign was conceptualised and presented by Bambai Dreams.

The campaign is portraying the idea of embracing the ‘Curve In Life’ and accepting the road to exceptional life in an appealing manner, Ankita, additional general manager (AGM), marketing, realme, said. “We promote the idea of a new vision to the ups and downs of life. One can add a new experience with a new optimistic perspective to live,” she added.

The campaign film shows how Bani J started as an actor who had to be fearless as she managed to deal with people on social media who shamed her because of her accent, looks, and the way she takes care of her body.

One faces many hurdles and challenges on the path to success, and this campaign encourages an optimistic perspective to deal with obstacles, Satvant Singh, founder, Bambai Dreams, stated. “Embracing imperfections, one should always believe in themselves and deal fearlessly with the ups and downs of life,” he highlighted.

