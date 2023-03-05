Realme launches ‘Rang De’ track featuring music band Bombay Noor

Realme has launched a Holi special track titled ‘Rang De’. The song is produced by the realme Music Studio in collaboration with music band Bombay Noor.

The ‘Rang De’ song features a realme Holi mystery box that encourages fans and listeners to embrace their true colors on Holi, a statement from the company said. The mystery box is packed with an assortment of exciting items, including cool stickers, a T-shirt, a realme meow, or even a realme product!

Buyers of the realme 10 or realme 10 pro 5G smartphone have the opportunity to win this incredible Holi mystery box.

Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme, and president, realme international business group, said, “Holi is a festival that truly embodies the spirit of India – vibrant, inclusive, and full of life. In line with this, we’re excited to launch a vibrant Holi track that captures the very essence of this beautiful festival and encourages people to let go of their inhibitions and embrace the beauty of life. Through our music, we aspire to unite the youth of today and celebrate various aspects of life.”

Team Bombay Noor said, “With this song, we aim to bring people together through the universal language of music and spread joy and positivity all around. We believe this track will not only entertain our youth but also inspire and motivate them to live life positively and to the fullest.”

