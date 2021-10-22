Realme elevates Madhav Sheth as president, international business group

He will report to Sky Li, founder and CEO, Realme

Smartphone brand Realme has elevated Madhav Sheth, erstwhile vice president, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe and Latin America, to the role of president, international business unit. Sheth will continue to serve as CEO, Realme India. His new designation would now be CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and president, Realme international business group. In his new role, Sheth will be responsible for Realme’s overseas business operation. He will report to Sky Li, founder and CEO, Realme.

“Madhav has made tremendous contributions to the development of Realme’s overseas business in the past, and we fully believe that in the future, Madhav will lead Realme to make new breakthroughs and bring Realme’s products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world,” Li commented.

With this elevation, Sheth becomes the first Indian Global CEO in the smartphone industry, hailing from India to the world, Realme said in a statement. Sheth will be responsible for Realme’s business operations in Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Western Europe in his current role.

It is under Sheth’s leadership that Realme has continued to expand its presence in the Indian and European markets. He is also credited for leading Realme to become one of the most popular technology brands among the youth as well as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in these regions. “Helmed by Madhav’s strategic vision and keen market acumen, Realme will bring leap-forward technology and trendsetting design to the consumers in global regions,” the company said.

Realme was founded in 2018 by Sky Li and Madhav Sheth. The company claimed it is currently the sixth largest smartphone brand globally. The brand has launched Realme TechLife Ecosystem, supported by 1+5+T strategy, which is centered on smartphones and extends to five key categories of smart TVs, wearables, TWS, laptops and tablets.

