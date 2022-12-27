scorecardresearch
realme awards Art-E MediaTech its social media mandate

The mandate will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch, it claimed

Written by BrandWagon Online
According to the company, the agency would be responsible for upscaling realme’s digital presence

realme Smartphones has awarded Art-E MediaTech Pvt. Ltd the company’s social media mandate after a multi-agency pitch. According to the company, the mandate will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch.

“As we endeavour to increase our presence in the international smartphone market, we are have Art-E MediaTech as our partner,” Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India, said. “With their knowledge and understanding of the digital ecosystem, the company will aid in our ongoing consumer engagement while creating a strong positioning and greater exposure of our brand,” he added.

According to the company, the agency would be responsible for upscaling realme’s digital presence by formulating and executing social media strategies, cross-medium communication strategies, and influencer marketing strategies to build a stronger brand voice.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 11:55:44 am