Ready Player Me partners with blockchain-based video streaming service Mzaalo

Avatar creation platform Ready Player Me has entered into a partnership with blockchain-based video streaming service Mzaalo. As part of the collaboration, Mzaalo will offer a series of Ready Player Me avatars based on selected IP from movies on the platform to all users across its iOS and Android apps. Digital avatars are a stepping stone to the metaverse revolution, Vikram Tanna, COO, Xfinite said. “We constantly strive to deliver immersive experiences to Mzaalo users, and our partnership with Ready Player Me enables us to take our gamified entertainment ecosystem to the next level. Mzaalo and Ready Player Me are powered by cutting-edge technology, and we are confident that this innovative collaboration will enhance user experiences for both platforms,” he added.

Launched by Xfinite, Mzaalo is a new video on demand service which used Ready Player Me avatars earlier this year to promote the motion picture release of Haathi Mere Saathi. Going forward, the company plans to give users access to an even wider range of customisation assets that will become unlockable for avatars using the in-app currency.

According to Timmu Toke, CEO, Ready Player Me, this is the next step in connecting like-minded companies to the metaverse. “We are delighted to be bringing avatars from Ready Player Me to Mzaalo. With such a great blend of interactivity, gamification and entertainment, we feel this is the perfect partnership and will help our avatars reach a larger audience than ever before,” he highlighted.

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It enables users to create a 3D avatar with a selfie and is compatible with over 1000 apps and games. Users can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in MeetinVR, or stream to their fans using LIV – via their personal avatar that represents them in virtual worlds.