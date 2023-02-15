RCB onboards Sania Mirza as mentor for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in tennis player, Sania Mirza as the team’s mentor for Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Sania Mirza, winner of 6 grand slams, is a perfect fit into RCB Play Bold philosophy.With a sporting career expanding to around 20 years, Mirza has 6 Grand Slams & 43 WTA titles to her credit. Her global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women’s team of RCB.

On the appointment of Sania Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, head and vice president, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality.”

The RCB had taken a confident approach in acquiring a team that is a mix of world’s top and most talented 18 players during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

Playing bold, RCB had acquired the services of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and added notable international names to their squad such as Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook