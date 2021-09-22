RBL Bank and Mastercard launch the #UseBefikar campaign for a seamless payment experience

The campaign features celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Mirabai Chanu and Vikrant Massey.

Leveraging the festive season, RBL Bank and Mastercard has launched a new festive campaign #UseBefikar, which rewards existing cardholders with shopping offers and rewards. Featuring celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Mirabai Chanu and Vikrant Massey, the campaign aims to strike a chord with cardholders at the start of the festive season. These videos aim to highlight the card’s versatile offerings for every family member, focusing on categories such as health and fitness, e-commerce, online bill payments and food delivery. The videos will be amplified through a series of social media and online promotions.

“Our customers always look to us to come up with deals and offers, especially during the festive season. We work to constantly reward them with these exclusive offers and facilitate a safe and secure payments experience. We are pleased to partner with Mastercard and these top influencers to convey our message of uninterrupted usage and build a stronger connection with the cardholders,” Abhijit Somvanshi, executive vice president and marketing and communications Head, RBL Bank said.

As the nation gears up for the festive season, consumers want the most competitive deals and rewards to get the most out of their spending. According to a recent study, 87% of consumers are willing to spend more as they prioritise convenience over price. This collaboration will foster the consumer’s growing desire for great deals, both online and offline.

For Manasi Narasimhan, vice president, marketing and communications, South Asia, Mastercard, the company has a longstanding and priceless relationship with RBL Bank. “Be it online shopping or any retail adventure, through #UseBefikar we aim to resonate with the audience at a personal level. The celebrities bring a sense of credibility and authenticity with them, ensuring a wider audience reach. They will give that soft nudge to try these uninterrupted offerings backed by a safe and secure payments system, creating an aura of excitement around it,” she added.

Read Also: Viacom18 Studios partners with Dharma Productions

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook