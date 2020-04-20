RB launches nationwide awareness campaign #DisinfectToProtect

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan , Ganesh Venkatraman, Twinkle Khanna, Ritesh Deshmukh among others have been repoed in for the campaign

With a view to increase awareness around disinfection to help fight germs, Lizol, the disinfectant brand from Reckitt Benckiser has launched a campaign #DisinfectToProtect. Conceptualised by McCann, the campaign aims to educate people about the importance of keeping surfaces clean and disinfected in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The campaign comprises short-educational films wherein different actors from the film industry such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Nisha Venkatraman, Twinkle Khanna, Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will talk about the need to stay at home and disinfect frequently used surfaces. “Post our pledge to donate one million litres of Lizol and Harpic to support the frontline workers and healthcare institutions across multiple Indian states, we are now looking to educate our consumers with the right information that will help them break the chain of infection,” Narasimhan Eswar, senior vice president and managing director, South Asia, RB Hygiene said.

According to Sukhleen Aneja, CMO and marketing director, RB Hygiene South Asia, at this point in time, protection and precaution are key to fighting viruses. Moreover, it has become extremely critical to maintain good hygiene at home by regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining social distancing etc. “With Lizol’s #DisinfectToProtect campaign, we would like to raise awareness on the need for disinfecting not just floors but multiple surfaces like tabletops, kitchen counters, door handles etc. We hope that with this campaign we can do our bit in raising awareness and making the world cleaner and healthier,” she elaborated.

The public service message will also highlight the necessary guidelines issued by WHO to contain the spread of coronavirus. “This public service message is our way of educating people on taking utmost care of their home and their loved ones by keeping surfaces clean and germ free,” Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup added.

