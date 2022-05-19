RazorpayX launches its payroll ad campaign in association with startup founders

In an effort to build awareness about the ease and benefits of automating payroll management, RazorpayX, the neo-banking arm of Razorpay, has announced the launch of its payroll ad campaign.

This campaign is an effort to make entrepreneurs aware that while starting up is itself hard, their payroll and compliance shouldn’t be. RazorpayX has collaborated with six startup founders for this marketing campaign. It narrates real-life challenges the business owners face at the end of every month around managing payroll compliance.

The eight week long campaign has been conceptualised by the creative agency ‘Talented’. The first phase of the campaign consists of a 60 second ad-film featuring Shashank Mehta, founder and CEO, The Whole Truth Foods, sharing his struggle with salary disbursements, paperwork, provident fund, professional tax errors and more, that needs him to multiply his role as a payroll ninja at the company to tackle all of it. The film humorously depicts multiple him struggling to make sense of different aspects of payroll accurately and on time. Mehta then sums up that his struggles were until he found RazorpayX Payroll.

The second phase of the campaign will be live across 11 cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur in print. The campaign will feature startup founders such as Mehta, Ankur Warikoo, founder, Nearbuy.com, Ragini Das, co-founder, Leap.Club, Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO, Pixxel, Sanskriti Dawle, co-founder and CEO, Thinkerbell Labs, and Siddharth Maheshwari, founder, Newton School.

Our research and conversations with prospective founders and existing customers has given us a truly unique insight, ‘starting up is difficult and courageous but payroll shouldn’t be,’ Gaurav Ramdev, head of marketing – RazorpayX said. “This insight has been brought to life through this ad campaign. We want founders to focus on their business growth, building new ideas, thinking scale and leave challenges around managing payroll to us – this is the key message we desire to spread for start-ups and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We believe that this campaign will ring a bell with thousands of founders who are undergoing similar challenges everyday while scaling their business and are looking for a solution,” he stated.

