Razorpay awards its digital creative mandate to DViO Digital

DViO Digital has won the digital creative mandate for Razorpay, a financial solutions company. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for driving educational and marketing content for digital amplification across channels for Razorpay’s payment gateway business.

Fintech is an interesting and growing space in India especially since it got a boost during the pandemic, Sowmya Iyer, founder and CEO, DViO Digital, said. “With Razorpay we will look to strategise, innovate and execute campaigns that focus on consumer education and then advocacy. This will not only enable us to promote the brand’s services but also increase awareness about digital payments at large, something that is much required in our hyper-digitised world. We look forward to working on impactful campaigns with Razorpay,” she added.

The digital-first and creative tech company has expanded into the fintech sector with the second acquisition after PhonePe last year.

DViO Digital is a global integrated digital and creative-tech organisation, present in over 30 countries with offices in India, UAE and Malaysia. It focuses on digital transformation of brands and businesses spanning across a multitude of sectors. It offers solutions across creativity, technology, and digital media. They have worked with leading brands across verticals including media, entertainment, sports, retail, FMCG, BSFI, travel, hospitality and more.

