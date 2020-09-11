Raymond’s Gautam Hari Singhania on life beyond work

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond

The Job

I truly love my job at Raymond, and I have always enjoyed working in the textile and retail industry. Constantly innovating to maintain relevance in the fast-paced fashion industry is indeed a challenging aspect of my job. Apart from the textile and retail industry, my job entails managing real estate and FMCG. I am extremely passionate about motorsports. I enjoy the diverse nature of my job and look forward to innovation in my work.

One thing I would like to see changed is reforms in labour laws in our country that would bring in more parity and efficiency in labour-intensive sectors.

The Weekdays

Usually, I don’t have a typical schedule, and mostly have hectic days spanning over 16 hours. I do ensure a fine balance of work and life. My day starts with a morning workout, which I never miss as it not only energises me throughout the day, but also helps me work more efficiently. Next, I am continuously on the go, and try to make the most of my work days. Since there are multiple businesses within Raymond Group, ensuring effective time distribution to all businesses is a practice on weekdays.

The Weekend

Weekend for me is to relax and spend time with my family. I do an array of activities over the weekend, ranging from motorsport to chilling at my farm. Watching Formula racing over the weekends is something I enjoy. Before the pandemic, a lot of my weekends were spent travelling all over the world.

The Toys

I can’t live without my gadgets. With the ongoing pandemic, technology is something that keeps us going, and keeps everybody connected throughout the day. My iPhone, iPad and laptop enable me to seamlessly stay connected with my business teams across locations.

The Logos

A brand that I personally admire for its great design and usability is Apple.

