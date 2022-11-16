Raymond Ltd collaborates with DDB Mudra Group for its latest campaign

Raymond Ltd has partnered with DDB Mudra Group to launch its latest campaign for TechnoStretch. Through the campaign, the company aims to celebrate the energy that comes with wearing office wear that allows for free and fluid movement, it claimed.

For Gaurav Magotra, national head of integration, DDB Mudra Group, work should not feel tedious for the new-age working professionals and how productive we are at work is often linked to how free we feel. “We wanted the advertising to reflect this attitude,” he added.

The campaign film opens with two office-goers and highlights its new fabric. According to the company, the idea behind this campaign was to create a visual treat and bring delight to the consumers, to match the TechnoStretch fabric that combines technology and fashion, it claimed.

