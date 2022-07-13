Raymond Limited appoints Atul Singh as executive vice chairman

Textile, apparel, retail and real estate conglomerate Raymond Limited has appointed Atul Singh to lead the Group. As per the company, the appointment signaled a significant step towards creating a future ready organisation. As Raymond is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025, the company is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his appointment as executive vice chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances.

Raymond is at an inflection point and has embarked upon the journey to be a future-ready organisation to achieve profitable growth and value unlocking, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Limited, said. “I have always believed in the philosophy of demarcating ownership and management that brings in global expertise and good governance. As we are headed to complete 100 years of our existence, a strong leadership for the organisation will propel us to scale up our businesses both in domestic and global markets,” he added.

Atul Singh comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies. He worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades in several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as chairman, Asia Pacific and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Singh worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was country manager, Nigeria. “Raymond is one of the most reputed home-grown brands from India and has an enormous potential for growth. It is very exciting to be part of the transformation journey and lead the organisation to its centenary year. I look forward to contributing and chart-out a growth path for the organisation and shareholder value creation,” Singh stated.

