Ravi Malki joins NH Studioz as CEO

Rohit Bohara and Jatin Pandit will be spearheading the digital content syndication businesses across verticals.

NH Studioz has brought Ravi Malik on board as CEO of the company. Further, Rohit Bohara will be joining as Digital Head while Jatin Pandit will assume the position of head, Business Operations and Productions. In his new role, Malik aims to create new business verticals along with movies and TV shows which suit the ever-growing demands of the audience.

With over 40 years of experience, Ravi Malik has been an industry and academic expert around the global media industry. He has been responsible for establishing successfully the DD network under the NFDC umbrella. From managing prime time slots to being an executive producer for more than 200 films in 14 languages which include classics like – ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Marupakkam’. Mr. Ravi Malik has been an all-rounder. He has also greenlit more than 1500 television programmes for Doordarshan 2 including ‘Jungle Book’, ‘Rangoli’, ‘Superhit Muqabala’ and many others. Apart from being the CEO of Videocon Entertainment and also headed other big companies, he has also been the director of creative arts at the Fiji National University for 9 years, where he headed the film and television department.

Rohit Bohara and Jatin Pandit will be spearheading the digital content syndication businesses across verticals including the setup of an own OTT app of NH Studioz along with various digital channels. Both these names are backed with over 20 years of hardcore experience and proficiency in the area of International and Digital Development.

Apart from producing pan-Indian movies and shows, NH Studioz is also offering an extensive post-production infrastructure and services set in one of the most accessible localities of the town. The company has a vast library of 1500 films which ranges from features produced in the 1930s to 2020, across major Indian languages. In 2016, NH Studioz started their distribution arm with ‘Pink’ and within a few years they have successfully released films like ‘Shivaay’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Begum Jaan’, ‘Omerta’ and others in over 5000 screens in India.

Read Also: Ad volumes on TV on an up-swing on the back of festive season and IPL

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook