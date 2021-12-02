Ratul Ghosh joins DealShare as chief growth officer

Ratul Ghosh has over two decades of experience in strategy and new business setup.

Social e-commerce platform DealShare has appointed Ratul Ghosh as the chief growth officer. Prior to DealShare, Ghosh was the head of rider operations for India and South Asia at Uber. In his new role, Ratul Ghosh will be responsible for driving the growth and expansion agenda for the company. DealShare is at the cusp of exponential growth and Ghosh’s invaluable experience of over 20 years, will be critical to take us to the next level, Vineet Rao, founder and CEO, DealShare said. “In the next two years, we are looking to become the number one retailer of choice for the next 500 million unaddressed population of India and Ratul Ghosh’s partnership with DealShare will be crucial to drive this growth vision,” he added.

Ratul Ghosh has over two decades of experience in strategy and new business setup. Prior to his stint at Uber, he has worked with eBay, Philips, HCL and the Tata Administrative Service. He was also the co-founder of various startups. Ghosh brings in a diverse set of skills to DealShare ranging from marketing and operations to strategy and growth. “Improving the quality of living of the middle and lower middle class is what DealShare stands for and this deep-rooted vision is what has attracted me here. The founders and the team have a 360 degree understanding of the ecosystem. I am looking forward to setting a new benchmark with Vineet, Medda and the team,” Ratul Ghosh, chief growth officer DealShare, highlighted.

DealShare is backed by Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital), partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, Alteria Capital and Z3 Partners and is preparing to invest heavily in technology, scaling up its operations and strengthening its business. The new appointment will play a crucial role in fulfilling the company’s vision and growth journey to become the country’s leading retailer catering to middle and lower-income families.

Read Also: Bombay Shaving Company Women launches #SmoothAFfection campaign featuring Alaya F

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook