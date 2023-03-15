Rasna launches new TVC campaign with tagline ‘We love you Rasna’

Rasna has today launched a new TVC at the onset of the Indian summer, tagline,“We love you Rasna”.

As per the company, the new TVC is targeted at all age groups. As seen in the TVC, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying Rasna products at an affluent outdoor garden party. Keeping in theme with Rasna’s quirky and light – hearted approach to their brand communication, guests can be seen trying to trick the young Rasna girl out of her drink, followed by the slogan “Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna”.

The ad also highlights the instant powders, squashes and syrups. It aims to bring attention to the other benefits of Rasna products, in terms of healthy ingredients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Glucose as well as high fruit content vis-a- vis competition/ synthetic products.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, group chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said, “The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”

The new TVC will be aired across India’s national and regional GEC channels, movie channels, music channels, news channels, kids channels as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other Social Media platforms.

Also Read AgTech startup TartanSense rebrands as Niqo Robotics to commercialise AI robotics for sustainable farming

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook