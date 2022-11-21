Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

The founder and chairman of Rasna Group, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, passed away on November 19th. Khambatta, aged 85, was also the chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, former chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis), past president of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, and Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

Apart from his immense contribution to the Indian industry and business, Khambatta has also won a plethora of awards including President of India’s Home Guard, Civil Defence Medal, Paschimi Star, Samarseva, Sangram Medals, National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution in the field of Commerce. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.

The company in the statement said, “Through his industrious efforts, thousands of jobs are generated directly and indirectly across India and with his developing fruit-based products, millions of farmers have got better value for their crops across the country.”

Rasna, which is a true example of Make in India, was Khambatta’s brainchild, and he put all his efforts into the brand to make it world-famous. Rasna is India’s most reputed FMCG business house and now has 1.8 million retail outlets available across the country.