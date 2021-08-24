RapiPay ropes in Nipun Jain as CEO

Prior to joining RapiPay, he has previously worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank

Fintech company RapiPay on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nipun Jain as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. “Nipun Jain has an impressive track record in various banking services. His proven leadership, deep expertise in banking and passion for client-driven innovation will make him the ideal fit to lead RapiPay into its next chapter,” Yogendra Kashyap, managing director, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd. said.

Jain has experience of three decades as a retail banking professional with expertise in setting and scaling up of businesses. He is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, and branch banking franchise, the company said. Prior to joining RapiPay, he has previously worked with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank. Jain joined Yes Bank in 2013 as president of retail consumer loan and was elevated as group president, heading the SME business of Yes Bank. He has also held the position of product head at the ICICI Bank from 2006 – 2013.

“RapiPay intends to be one step ahead in the growing fintech space and is set to take the lead by getting into newer businesses to fulfill the country’s ever-growing demand for banking, financial and payment services. Nipun Jain’s appointment as CEO is a crucial step on that path and I wish him continued success in his new role and look forward to greater achievements” S.K. Narvar, promoter, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd, stated.

The leadership rejig at RapiPay is with an objective to gain a foothold in neobanking domain and thus expand the company’s business further, the company said in a statement. RapiPay is working on expanding its footprint in the rural areas and tier 2 cities to foray into newer businesses such as digital lending, POS, digital cards, investments, insurance and other financial services, it added further.

